500% return in five years! Brewery stock Asgard Alcobev jumps 3% despite weak trends on Dalal Street

Multibagger SME Stock: Brewery stock Asgard Alcobev share price soared over 7% in intra-day deals on Wednesday, February 18 despite broader weak sentiment on Dalal Street.

The SME stock rallied as much as 7.2% to its day's high of ₹53.90 on BSE. However, Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 has lost around 0.3% each in intra-day deals today on the back of weak global trends as well as AI-led disruption in tech stocks.

The stock has been under pressure, cracking 39% in the last 1 year. However, more recently, it has rebounded, rising 18% in past 3 months and 10% in last 1 month.

Meanwhile, it has given multibagger returns in the long term, surging 519% in past 5 years.

The multibagger SME stock remains over 40% away from its 52-week high of ₹90.27, hit in March 2025. Meanwhile, it touched its 52-week low of ₹38 in November 2025.

Asgard Alcobev recent acquisition Asgard Alcobev, earlier known as Banganga Paper Industries, on February 17, 2026, announced the successful completion of its acquisition of a 78.90% stake in CMJ Breweries Private Limited through a share swap arrangement, marking a strategic entry into the alcoholic beverages segment.

The acquisition was carried out through a preferential issue made to shareholders of CMJ Breweries Private. Following the completion of the transaction, CMJ Breweries Private Limited has become a subsidiary of Asgard Alcobev.

In its regulatory filing, the company stated, “The Company is pleased to announce the successful completion of its acquisition of 78.90% of the equity share capital of CMJ Breweries Private Limited pursuant to the Share Purchase and Share Subscription Agreement executed earlier."

Asgard Alcobev said the acquisition aligns with its long-term diversification strategy and focus on sustainable value creation. By acquiring a controlling stake in CMJ Breweries, the company aims to strengthen its presence in a high-demand and scalable industry with long-term growth potential.

The company noted, “This transaction supports the Company’s vision of evolving into a diversified business group while enhancing operational strength and market presence, particularly in the Northeast Indian market”

CMJ Breweries Private Limited was incorporated on November 12, 2007, and is based in Meghalaya, with its registered office in Shillong. The company operates exclusively in the beer manufacturing segment and is recognised as the largest brewery in Northeast India. It also serves as a contract brewing partner for several leading Indian and international beer brands, operating a modern, high-capacity brewing facility catering to growing regional demand.

On the financial front, CMJ Breweries reported a standalone turnover of ₹25,200.19 lakh in FY25, compared with ₹32,938.60 lakh in FY24 and ₹45,337.43 lakh in FY23, reflecting a declining revenue trend over the last three financial years.