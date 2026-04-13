Multibagger stock AGI Infra shows resilience against stock market crash

Multibagger stock AGI Infra share price jumped over 2% to its intra-day high of ₹371.10 on BSE on Monday, April 13 despite weakness in overall Indian stock markets.

The gains came on the back of AGI Infra announcing that it had secured regulatory approval from the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) for its upcoming group housing project, marking its formal entry into the New Chandigarh real estate market.

Dalal Street witnessed a massive sell-off today as US-Iran peace talks fail and crude oil prices surged, heightening concerns that the Middle East conflict could drag on longer than anticipated.

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In intra-day deals, Sensex dropped 1,682 points or 2.1% to day's low of 75,868.32, while Nifty declined 495 points or 2% to its intra-day low of 23,555.60.

Stock Price Trend The stock rose as much as 2.2% to its day's high of ₹371.10 per share on BSE.

The multibagger stock had hit its 52-week high of ₹386.25 last week; it touched its 52-week low of ₹147 in May last year.

The infra stock has given exceptional returns, rising 127% in the last 1 year and over 4,900% in the past 5 years.

In recent times as well, the scrip has been positive, gaining 26% in 3 months and 19% in 1 month.

AGI Infra enters New Chandigarh with ‘Utopia by AGI’ project Utopia by AGI marks the company’s maiden project in New Chandigarh. The license from GMADA for the development of its group housing colony was received by the company on April 1, 2026, as per the press release.

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"The project will be developed on a land parcel measuring 10.26 acres in a premium residential area of New Chandigarh. ‘Utopia by AGI’ will offer a saleable area of approximately 31,93,697 square feet and will comprise 661 residential flats across multiple configurations, including 3BHK, 4BHK, and 5BHK units, along with thoughtfully planned amenities and conveniences for residents," informed the company.

Alongside project development, AGI Infra has been actively strengthening its capital base and expanding through strategic investments. The company recently invested ₹12 crore as part of a planned ₹30 crore investment to acquire a 60% stake in Worldnext Realty LLP.

In addition, it raised ₹75 crore through a qualified institutional placement (QIP), which saw participation from multiple foreign portfolio investors, including Craft Emerging Market Fund PCC, Beacon Stone Capital VCC, and Astorne Capital VCC.

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AGI Infra Limited has built a strong presence in Punjab, particularly in Jalandhar and Ludhiana, and has delivered over 25 projects with more than 15 million square feet of constructed area. The New Chandigarh project signals its intent to scale further in emerging residential micro-markets while maintaining its focus on premium housing developments, it added.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.