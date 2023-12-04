Multibagger SME stock Cellecor Gadgets gives 160% return within three months of listing. Do you own?
Multibagger stock: Cellecor Gadgets share price opened flat at ₹92 per share on NSE Emerge platform on 28th September 2023
Shares of Cellecor Gadgets Ltd are one of those SME stocks that has doubled its investors' money in recent few months. The SME stock got listed on NSE SME Emerge at ₹92 apiece levels on 28th September 2023 and in less than three months, this stock has risen to the tune of ₹241.45 per share levels, delivering around 160 per cent return against its listing price.
