Shares of Cellecor Gadgets Ltd are one of those SME stocks that has doubled its investors' money in recent few months. The SME stock got listed on NSE SME Emerge at ₹92 apiece levels on 28th September 2023 and in less than three months, this stock has risen to the tune of ₹241.45 per share levels, delivering around 160 per cent return against its listing price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Cellecor Gadgets IPO details The NSE SME IPO was launched on 15th September 2023 at a price band of ₹87 to ₹92 per equity share. The issue was proposed for listing on NSE Emerge platform. The SME stock had a flat listing on NSE as it listed at ₹92 per share levels and made a low of ₹88.15 per share on listing date as well.

So, those who missed to get Cellecor Gadgets shares via allotment process and remained convinced about the company's fundamentals despite flat debut on Dalal Street, they had a chance to buy Cellecor Gadgets shares at lower price than the offered price of ₹92 apiece.

Cellecor Gadgets share price history However, after making its low of ₹88.15 on listing date, Cellecor Gadgets share price witnessed bnounce back and it ended at ₹96.60 per share levels. The SME stock didn't looked back from then ionwards and has been an ideal 'buy on dips' stock for stock market bulls who believed in bottom fishing.

Amid bull trend on Dalal Street, Cellecor Gadgets share price today opened upside and went on to hit new life-time high of ₹241.45m per share levels on NSE, locking 10 per cent upper circuit during morning deals.

Multibagger IPO The multibagger SME stock is not just a multibagger stock, it is one of the multibagger IPOs as well. If an allottee had remained invested in this SME stock despite flat listing, he or she would have also got multibagger return on one's investment.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

