Multibagger SME stock: Cellecor Gadgets share price surged 5% to ₹ 58.70 on the NSE on December 11, marking its second consecutive day of gains. The small-cap stock opened at ₹ 57.95 and attracted significant investor interest following a recent business update.

Multibagger SME stock: Cellecor Gadgets share price jumped 5 per cent to get locked at its upper circuit of ₹58.70 on the NSE on Wednesday, December 11. The small-cap stock opened at ₹57.95 against its previous close of ₹55.95 and soon rose 4.92 per cent to the level of ₹58.70. If the stock ends at this level, it will be its second consecutive day of gains. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The stock witnessed solid investor interest on Wednesday, a day after the consumer electronics company announced a business update about the cooler segment.

Cellecor business update In an exchange filing post-market hours on December 10, the company said: “Cellecor has entered the cooler category, introducing a range of high-performance coolers designed to meet diverse cooling needs. The new offerings include a Personal Cooler with a 45L capacity and Desert Coolers with capacities of 65L, 80L, 85L, 100L, and 110L. The product has garnered overwhelming success, with the company securing confirmed advance orders for 42,000 units within the first seven days of its availability, facilitated by the company’s manufacturing partners, M/s PG Electroplast Limited and Nobel Moulds Private Limited." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Cellecor said it is a significant milestone for it as it ventures further into the home appliances segment.

"This move reflects Cellecor’s strategic vision of becoming a one-stop solution for consumer needs. The overwhelming response further strengthens Cellecor’s commitment to delivering innovative, reliable, and high-quality products that enhance everyday living," the company said.

Cellecor share price trend The SME stock has seen robust gains over the last several years. According to Trendlyne, an equity research platform, the stock has surged 538 per cent in the last three years and 126 per cent in the last one year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It hit a 52-week high of ₹71.80 on October 16 after hitting a 52-week low of ₹15.04 on March 14 this year. On a monthly scale, the stock is up 5 per cent this month so far after a 13 per cent decline in November.

