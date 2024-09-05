Up 410% from 52-week low, SME stock Cellecor Gadgets hits record high amid fundraising buzz. Details here

Cellecor Gadgets' shares rose over 8 percent on September 5, 2024, ahead of a key board meeting on fundraising initiatives. The stock has gained about 31 percent in three sessions, reflecting market confidence in its strategy and recent product launches for the festive season.

Pranati Deva
Published5 Sep 2024, 11:48 AM IST
Trade Now
SME stock Cellecor Gadgets hit record high on fundraise buzz. Details here
SME stock Cellecor Gadgets hit record high on fundraise buzz. Details here(Pixabay)

Shares of Cellecor Gadgets surged over 8 percent in intra-day trading on September 5, 2024, reaching a new high ahead of a key board meeting scheduled for September 7, 2024, to discuss a fundraising initiative.

This marks the third consecutive session of gains for the SME stock. Cellecor Gadgets had already gained nearly 10 percent in each of the two sessions preceding today, bringing its total rise to approximately 31 percent over the past three sessions. The stock's rally indicates growing investor confidence in the company's strategic direction.

Also Read | Strong Debut: Travels & Rentals shares list at ₹55, up 37.5% from IPO price

In an official update to the stock exchanges, Cellecor Gadgets announced that the board would consider the proposal to raise funds in the upcoming board meeting through equity shares or other instruments like convertible instruments and warrants, subject to regulatory approvals. The fundraising is part of the company’s strategy to enhance its financial foundation and support future growth.

Additionally, on September 3, Cellecor launched its latest lineup of laptops and 5G smartphones, timed for the festive season. The company revealed that these products would soon be available at major retail outlets and online. The 5G smartphone is aimed at tech-savvy consumers seeking high-performance devices at competitive prices, while the laptop has gained attention for its focus on the education sector. This announcement contributed to a 10 percent rise in the previous trading session.

Also Read | What drives SME IPO mania? 6 key points to know before applying for an issue

Stock Price Trend

The stock surged by as much as 8.3 percent to reach a record high of 44.95 during intraday trading today.

Year-to-date, the stock has climbed over 42 percent in 2024, delivering positive returns in five out of the nine months so far. In just the first four trading sessions of September alone, it has already risen by more than 28 percent, marking its fourth consecutive month of gains. Prior to this, the stock advanced by over 11 percent in August, 3.2 percent in July, and 23 percent in June.

With today's increase, the multibagger stock is almost 410 percent higher than its 52-week low of 8.8, which it touched in September last year.

Also Read | Multibagger SME stock turns ₹1.32 lakh into ₹56.70 lakh in five years

Stock Split

Another significant factor contributing to the recent surge in Cellecor Gadgets' stock is its recent stock split. In August 2024, the company executed a 10:1 stock split, enhancing the liquidity of its shares and making them more accessible to retail investors. This move converted one equity share with a face value of 10 into ten shares with a face value of 1 each, a decision that has been well-received by the market.

Cellecor Gadgets, a prominent player in the consumer electronics industry, is recognised for its innovative, cutting-edge technology. The company offers a diverse range of products, including mobile phones, smart TVs, speakers, neckbands, TWS, soundbars, smartwatches, and washing machines, among others.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:5 Sep 2024, 11:48 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsUp 410% from 52-week low, SME stock Cellecor Gadgets hits record high amid fundraising buzz. Details here

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation

183.40
12:04 PM | 5 SEP 2024
6.35 (3.59%)

Max Financial Services

1,123.95
12:04 PM | 5 SEP 2024
-8.95 (-0.79%)

Bharat Electronics

293.05
12:04 PM | 5 SEP 2024
-5.85 (-1.96%)

Tata Steel

152.00
12:04 PM | 5 SEP 2024
0.7 (0.46%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

JM Financial

131.95
11:47 AM | 5 SEP 2024
10.05 (8.24%)

Gujarat Fluorochemicals

3,392.05
11:46 AM | 5 SEP 2024
226.6 (7.16%)

KEC International

993.05
11:47 AM | 5 SEP 2024
61.35 (6.58%)

Caplin Point Laboratories

2,093.90
11:47 AM | 5 SEP 2024
124.1 (6.3%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,505.00-134.00
    Chennai
    73,291.0081.00
    Delhi
    73,363.00725.00
    Kolkata
    72,650.00-1,132.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L-0.01
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue