Multibagger SME stock Cellecor Gadgets Limited's shares surged by 6.4 per cent, rising to ₹62.35 per share from the previous close of ₹58.60, after the company announced its partnership with quick commerce platform Zepto to enable users to purchase Cellecor’s range of products seamlessly through Zepto’s rapid delivery network

Cellecor Gadgets stock's 52-week high stands at ₹81.50 per share, while its 52-week low is ₹15.04 per share.

Cellecor Gadgets launched its IPO in September 2023, with price band of ₹92 each. In August 2024, the company carried out a stock split at a 10:1 ratio, reducing the face value of each share from ₹10 to ₹1, effectively turning one share into ten.

According to exchange data, Cellecor Gadgets shares have gained 55 per cent over the past six months and 92 per cent in the last year. Since its IPO, the stock has surged by 500 per cent.

Cellecor Gadgets- Zepto partnership details Through this partnership, Cellecor aims to enhance accessibility and convenience for its customers, ensuring they can get their favorite gadgets delivered almost instantly. The move aligns with Cellecor’s commitment to providing advance technology, affordability, and seamless customer experiences, the company said in a release.

This collaboration marks another milestone in Cellecor’s journey towards becoming a household name in India, reinforcing its presence in both offline and online retail channels, the company added.

With a strong distribution network across the country and a commitment to innovation and quality, Cellecor is rapidly becoming a preferred choice for Indian consumers.

Founded in 2021, Zepto has its presence in 50 plus cities and an extensive catalog of 45,000+ products, it delivers essentials—including groceries, electronics, beauty products, and more—within 10 minutes, redefining convenience and efficiency in online shopping.