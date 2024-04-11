Multibagger SME stock Cellecor Gadgets rises 150% in six months post-listing. Do you own?
Multibagger NSE-listed SME company is in the news these days for launching its air conditioner range
Multibagger stock: Cellecor Gadgets share price listed on the NSE SME Emerge platform at the end of September 2023. The SME stock had a flat listing as it listed on NSE at ₹92 apiece, against the NSE SME IPO's price band of ₹87 to ₹92 per equity share. Cellecor Gadgets IPO was launched in mid-September 2023 to generate ₹50.77 crore from this book build issue. The book build issue received a strong response from the primary market investors as it was subscribed over 116 times in four days of bidding from 15th September 2023 to 20th September 2023.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started