Multibagger SME stock Cellecor Gadgets rises 150% in six months post-listing. Do you own?

Asit Manohar

  • Multibagger NSE-listed SME company is in the news these days for launching its air conditioner range

Cellecor Gadgets share price listed on NSE at 92 and it ended on Wednesday at 227 apiece.

Multibagger stock: Cellecor Gadgets share price listed on the NSE SME Emerge platform at the end of September 2023. The SME stock had a flat listing as it listed on NSE at 92 apiece, against the NSE SME IPO's price band of 87 to 92 per equity share. Cellecor Gadgets IPO was launched in mid-September 2023 to generate 50.77 crore from this book build issue. The book build issue received a strong response from the primary market investors as it was subscribed over 116 times in four days of bidding from 15th September 2023 to 20th September 2023.

The SME IPO was booked over 124 times in the retail category whereas its NII segment was booked over 176 times. However, despite strong subscription status, the SME stock had a par listing at 92 per share. The story didn't end here. After listing at 92 per share, the SME stock witnessed sharp selling pressure post-listing and made an intraday low of around 88 apiece on the NSE. However, the stock witnessed bottom fishing at the intraday low and managed to close above the listing price. Cellecor Gadgets share price ended at 96.60 per share on its listing date.

Cellecor Gadgets share price history

After a positive end on the listing date, Cellecor Gadgets share price continued its uptrend onwards and went on to touch its lifetime high of 355 apiece, logging a nearly 300 percent rise against the listing price of 92 per share. However, the multibagger SME stock witnessed profit-booking and it retraced from the record high levels. On Wednesday, Cellecor Gadgets share price ended at 227 apiece level, which is nearly 150 percent higher from its listing price.

So, if an allottee of the SME IPO had remained invested in this NSE-listed stock till date, despite the flat opening of shares, its absolute return on the investment would have risen to the tune of 150 percent. If an investor had bought this SME stock on its listing date, its absolute return on the investment should have been the same 150 percent.

Cellecor Gadgets news

The NSE-listed company is in the news these days for launching its air conditioner range. Over the years, Cellecor has provided a diverse range of products such as Mobiles, Smart TVs, Washing Machines, Kitchen Appliances, Smart Wearables, and Hearables, ensuring customer satisfaction. And conquered the Home Appliances market and now strongly expanding its roots in the emerging demand for ACs. Cellecor's dedication to offering a comprehensive tech solution has led us to unveil Air Conditioners.

As a part of its long-term business growth plans, Cellecor ventured into the home appliances sector and has experienced remarkable growth in this segment. This success has prompted Cellecor to broaden its product offerings. This April, Cellecor is planning to introduce its new line of ACs, providing affordable comfort to its valued customers.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
