Multibagger SME stock declares 1:10 stock split after 220% rally in nine months
The NSE SME IPO was launched in September 2023 at ₹87 to ₹92 per equity share
Stock split 2024: Cellecor Gadgets shares are one of the multibagger stocks the Indian stock market has delivered in recent years. The NSE SME IPO was launched in September 2023 at ₹87 to ₹92 per equity share. The SME stock had a par listing on the NSE SME Emerge at ₹92 apiece. However, the SME stock witnessed strong buying post-listing and scaled new highs regularly. Cellecor Gadgets share price is currently quoting at ₹295 apiece, recording around 220 percent in these nearly nine months. The SME stock is in the news once again as the company's board of directors has approved the proposal for a stock split. The company board approved the stock split in a 1:10 ratio, setting a record date on 9th August 2024.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started