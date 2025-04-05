Multibagger SME stock defies Trump’s tariffs, rises 300% against IPO price in three months

Multibagger stock: Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms shares are one of the rare multibagger stocks the Indian stock market has delivered in 2025. The BSE SME stock was launched in January 2025 in the primary market and listed on the BSE SME exchange on 10th January 2025 at a whopping gain of 90 per cent. Despite the Indian stock market reeling under Donald Trump's tariff flair, the SME stock continued attracting fresh investors and climbed to a new peak of ₹350.80 apiece within three months of share listing. The SME stock finished at ₹346.40 on Friday, logging over 300 per cent rise against the public issue price of ₹85 apiece. So, the multibagger SME IPO gained over 300 per cent within three months when Donald Trump's tariffs weighed heavily on global markets, including Dalal Street.

Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms share price history Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms shares were offered at ₹85 apiece in the Indian primary market from January 3 to January 7, 2025. The public issue was proposed for listing on the BSE SME exchange. The SME stock was listed on the BSE SME exchange on 10 January 2025 at ₹161.50, delivering a robust 90 per cent listing gain to the lucky share allottees. However, the SME stock continued its uptrend despite the Indian stock market reeling under the sell-off heat post-Donald Trumnp's inauguration as the 47th President of the United States (US). On Friday, the SME stock finished at ₹346.40 apiece on the BSE, which is around 310 per cent higher than Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms IPO price band of ₹85 per equity share.

Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms news The multibagger stock today announced that it had increased its ownership stake in Kelvin Air Conditioning & Ventilation Systems Pvt. Ltd. (Kelvin) from one-third to 51 per cent. This acquisition of a majority stake elevates Kelvin from an affiliate to a subsidiary of Fabtech, solidifying Fabtech's and Kelvin's operations and resources. The move is a significant step in Fabtech's growth strategy, aimed at bolstering its overall capabilities in the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) domain critical to cleanroom environments.

Fabtech acquired a one-third stake in Kelvin in 2024 as part of a strategic alliance to integrate HVAC expertise into its portfolio. By increasing its stake to 51%, Fabtech is executing plans outlined during its recent initial public offering (IPO) to deepen its capabilities through strategic acquisitions. Kelvin, headquartered in Mumbai, is a turnkey system integrator known for critical HVAC applications across industries, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, semiconductors, data centres, and Electronic and commercial buildings. Incorporating Kelvin as a subsidiary will allow Fabtech to fully leverage Kelvin's specialized HVAC expertise and align it more closely with Fabtech's core cleanroom business.