Accuracy Shipping shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has delivered in recent years. In last one year, this SME stock has almost doubled shareholders' money by giving around 95 per cent return whereas in last two years, it has climbed over 700 per cent. According to stock market experts, the current RoE of Accuracy Shipping at 16.64 percent is outperforming it’s 5-year average of 13.65 percent. It has reported annual revenue growth of 119.88 per cent outperforming its 3 year CAGR of 33.59 per cent. Stock market experts went on to add that the small-cap stock with a market cap of ₹389 crore, may continue its uptrend in short term.

Speaking on the multibagger SME stock from fundamental perspective, Ravi Singh, Vice President & Head of Research at Share India said, "The diversified business model of Accuracy Shipping company has worked well. The current RoE of Accuracy Shipping at 16.64 percent is outperforming it’s 5-year average of 13.65 percent. Company's annual revenue growth of 119.88 per cent outperformed its 3 year CAGR of 33.59 per cent. Currently, the stock is trading above all its major moving averages on daily charts. With this momentum, the counter may touch the levels of 320 levels from near term and 360 levels from long term perspective."

Expecting uptrend in this multibagger stock in short term, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "Chart pattern of the SME stock indicates uptrend to continue in short term and it may go up to ₹290 to ₹300 apiece levels. Those who have this stock in their portfolio are advised to hold the stock with trailing stop loss at ₹230 apiece levels."

Accuracy Shipping share price history

In last one month, this multibagger SME stock has surged from ₹201 to ₹259 apiece levels, logging around 29 per cent rise in this time. In last 6 months, this small-cap SME stock has risen from ₹233 to ₹259 levels, logging more than 10 per cent appreciation in this time horizon. In year-to-date (YTD) time, this NSE SME stock has surged from around ₹215 to ₹259, ascending to the tune of 20 per cent. However, in last one year, this multibagger stock has risen from around ₹134 to ₹259 apiece levels, logging near 95 per cent in this period.

In December 2020, this multibagger stock was around ₹30 apiece levels while today it is available at around ₹259 per share. So, this stock has risen more than 700 per cent in near two years.

This multibagger stock ended with a market cap of ₹389 crore and its trade volume on Tuesday was around 1.92 lakh, which is more than double of its last 20 days trade volume of around 86,300. Its 52-week high is ₹303 whereas 52-week low is ₹128.05 on NSE.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.