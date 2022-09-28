Multibagger SME stock gives 700% return in 2 years. Do you own?

Accuracy Shipping shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has delivered in recent years. In last one year, this SME stock has almost doubled shareholders' money by giving around 95 per cent return whereas in last two years, it has climbed over 700 per cent. According to stock market experts, the current RoE of Accuracy Shipping at 16.64 percent is outperforming it’s 5-year average of 13.65 percent. It has reported annual revenue growth of 119.88 per cent outperforming its 3 year CAGR of 33.59 per cent. Stock market experts went on to add that the small-cap stock with a market cap of ₹389 crore, may continue its uptrend in short term.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}