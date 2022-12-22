SME stock hits record high on bonus shares, stock split announcement; up 135% in a month2 min read . Updated: 22 Dec 2022, 12:25 PM IST
- The SME stock has given multibagger return of more than 135% in just a month
Shares of Rhetan TMT Ltd surged as much as 4% hit a record high of ₹469 apiece on the BSE in Thursday's early trading session after the company announced the issuance of bonus shares along with stock split or sub-division of the equity shares of the company.
