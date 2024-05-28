Multibagger SME stock Suratwwala Business share price soars over 8000% in 4 years; is it wise to accumulate?
Multibagger Stock: Suratwwala Business share price has skyrocketed from its listing price of ₹16.2 per share to the current trading price of ₹124.3 per share. Trendlyne data shows that over the past year, the stock price increased by 451.56% and outpaced its sector by 320.74%.
Multibagger Stock: Since its debut in August 2020, Suratwwala Business Group shares have rewarded investors with spectacular returns of over 8,000% so far within a nearly 4-year period. Suratwwala Business share price has skyrocketed from its listing price of ₹16.2 per share to the current trading price of ₹124.3 per share. On Tuesday's session, Suratwwala Business Group share price opened at ₹126.20 apiece on BSE, the stock touched an intraday low of ₹123.20 apiece and an intraday high of ₹127.95.
