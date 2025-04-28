Multibagger SME stock surges 6,000% in five years: Hits record high, locks in at upper circuit

Colab Platforms share price was locked in at a 2% upper circuit on Monday, hitting a record high, driven by strong buying momentum.Colab Platforms shares were locked at its high of ₹132.75 apiece on the BSE.

The technology solutions provider has been on a sharp upward trajectory. Colab Platforms share price has surged 40% over the past month and soared 220% over the last three months. Over a one-year period, the SME stock has delivered exceptional returns of 823%, and has generated multibagger returns of 6,500% over the past five years.

Accelerator Programme launch Recently, Colab Platforms announced the launch of ₹250 million worth Accelerator Programme to drive sports-tech innovation in India. The company also unveiled new subsidiary, announced interim dividend, and forayed into predictive gaming market.

Colab Platforms, on April 22, announced the launch of a ₹250 million Sports-Tech Growth Accelerator Programme, an initiative that aims to identify, support, and scale early-stage ventures across critical areas of sports innovation, ranging from athlete performance tools and esports infrastructure to gamified fitness and fan engagement platforms.

“India’s sports sector is on the cusp of a digital leap, and with this Growth Accelerator, we are not just funding ideas but building an innovation engine for India’s sports future. We want to back visionaries who are building for the next generation of sports, both in India and for the world,” said Puneet Singh, Managing Director of Colab Platforms.

The programme will be spearheaded by Colab’s newly launched Sports Innovation Division and offer a robust ecosystem to startups. It will include access to R&D infrastructure, mentorship from top industry operators and domain experts, business advisory and go-to-market strategy, and connections to sports federations, organisations, universities, and private equity firms.

Unveils subsidiary for sports nutrition, equipment segment Colab Platforms incorporated a new wholly-owned subsidiary, Colab Sports Science Private Limited, which will drive the Group’s expansion in the sports nutrition and equipment segment.

Colab Sports Science will operate across both online and offline channels, offering nutritional supplements, wearable gadgets, and other sport-specific technologies that align with Colab’s vision to build a 360-degree sports ecosystem, the company said.

Interim Dividend The Board of Directors of Colab Platforms also declared an interim dividend of ₹0.01 per share, which is at the rate of 0.5% per share of face value of ₹2 each for the financial year 2025–26.

Colab Platforms dividend record date was April 24, and the dividend payment date is May 16, 2025.

At 1:20 PM, Colab Platforms share price was still locked at 2% upper circuit of ₹132.75 apiece on the BSE.

