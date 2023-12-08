Multibagger SME stock Techknowgreen Solutions gives 250% return within three months of listing
Multibagger stock: SME IPO was launched in September 2023 at a fixed price of ₹86 per share
Multibagger stock: Shares of Techknowgreen Solutions Ltd are one of those multibagger stocks that had a flat listing on Indian stock market bourses in 2023 but they witnessed big upside after share listing. Techknowgreen Solutions IPO was launched in second fortnight of September 2023 at a fixed price of ₹86 per share. The public issue was proposed for listing on BSE SME exchange and it listed at ₹87 apiece on BSE, RE 1 above its issue price.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started