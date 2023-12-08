Multibagger stock: Shares of Techknowgreen Solutions Ltd are one of those multibagger stocks that had a flat listing on Indian stock market bourses in 2023 but they witnessed big upside after share listing. Techknowgreen Solutions IPO was launched in second fortnight of September 2023 at a fixed price of ₹86 per share. The public issue was proposed for listing on BSE SME exchange and it listed at ₹87 apiece on BSE, RE 1 above its issue price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, despite flat listing, Techknowgreen Solutions shares attracted fresh buyers and ended at ₹91.35 apiece levels on listing date after making intraday low of ₹86.10 per share levels. This means the stock sustained above its issue price of ₹86 per equity share.

Technogreen Solutions share price today is ₹308 per share levels, which means, the SME stock has surged over 250 per cent against its listing price of ₹87 per share levels.

Techknowgreen Solutions share price history As mentioned above, Techknowgreen Solutions IPO opened for subscribers on 18th September 2023 and it remained open for subscribers till 21st September 2023.

The public issue was proposed for listing on BSE SME exchange. It listed on BSE SME exchange on 27th September 2023 at ₹87 per share levels, delivering Re 1 per share premium to the allottees. However, SME stock went on to deliver multibagger return to both allottees and fresh investors as it has ascended around ₹308 per share levels within three months of share listing.

Techknowgreen Solutions news Techknowgreen Solutions Ltd was recently in news for receiving ₹18 crore work order from from Duet India Hotels (Navi Mumbai) Private Limited. Encompassing regulatory, environmental, construction, and safety domains, this order signifies a pivotal convergence in business operations. Driving strategic growth, it plays a central role in expanding and diversifying the service portfolio.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.