Multibagger stock: One small-cap stock has delivered mouth-watering returns in the last few years. Shares of this company that deals in solar products, EV chargers, DC chargers and home AC chargers have surged as much as 12,182 per cent over the last five years. The stock is Servotech Power Systems. It is listed on the NSE.

Servotech Power Systems share price jumped 4 per cent in intraday trade on Monday, December 9. The small-cap stock opened at ₹183.60 against its previous close of ₹182.36 and rose 4 per cent to the level of ₹189.67. It is getting closer to its record high of ₹205.40, which it hit on September 26 this year.

Servotech Power Systems share price trend The multibagger solar stock, which hit a 52-week low of ₹73 on December 21 last year, has shown a remarkable recovery since then. It has closed in the green every month except for March, May, and November, marking a consistent upward trend.

According to Trendlyne, an equity research platform, this stock has gained 142 per cent in the last one year, 4,324 per cent in the last three years and 12,182 per cent in the last five years.

Servotech Power Systems news In an exchange filing on Monday, December 9, the company, who claims to be largest EV charger manufacturer, announced its partnership with German firm LESSzwei GmbH to develop 100 per cent solar-powered EV charging infrastructure for micro-mobility in Germany.

"India’s largest EV charger manufacturer has entered into a strategic partnership with LESSzwei GmbH, a globally acting German enterprise that supports the German Government in achieving its objectives in the field of sustainable development in the infrastructure sector, to develop and deploy innovative 100 per cent solar-powered EV charging infrastructure for micro-mobility, such as e-bikes, e-scooters, and e-cargo bikes in urban areas of Germany," said the company.

This project has received grant financing from the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action (BMWK), Germany, for 2.7 years.

"Servotech will oversee the manufacturing and supply of these solar-powered EV charging stations. LESSzwei GmbH will focus on all aspects of Artificial Intelligence and app development. Servotech will initially provide the first 100 systems, with two charging stations being deployed in each of 50 selected cities across Germany," said the company.

Servotech Power Systems' founder and managing director Raman Bhatia said this collaboration aligns perfectly with Servotech’s vision of accelerating the adoption of sustainable energy solutions and establishing a strong international footprint.

"By leveraging our expertise in solar energy and EV charging infrastructure, we are confident that the EnerMAAS project will revolutionize the way we power micro-mobility in German urban areas,” said Bhatia

"This partnership marks a significant step towards creating a more sustainable and efficient urban transportation system. By combining Servotech’s expertise in solar energy and EV charging with LESSzwei GmbH’s innovative IT Technology and energy management solutions, the two companies are poised to deliver a transformative solution for the growing German micro-mobility market," Bhatia said.

