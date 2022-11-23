Specialty chemical stock down 55% from 52-week high. Should you buy post demerger?2 min read . Updated: 23 Nov 2022, 11:54 AM IST
Aarti Industries became the pure play in specialty chemicals post the demerger of its Pharma business and is confident to deliver >25% EBITDA CAGR over FY23-25E. Analysts at PhillipCapital recently met the management of Aarti Industries to better understand the business focus of the company post demerger.