Another brokerage and research firm Yes Securities is also bullish on the stock. “We maintain BUY rating on Aarti Industries with a revised target price of ₹845 per share, as we align our estimates to re‐stated, post demerger financials and roll estimates forward to FY25e. Our TP is premised upon an operating earnings growth CAGR of 10% (FY22‐30e) and RoEs of ~15‐16%," it added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}