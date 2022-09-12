Multibagger specialty chemical stock fixes record date for 200% dividend

The Board of Directors of the firm has scheduled the record in order to ascertain the shareholders' eligibility for the equity dividend of ₹2 per share, or 200%, with a face value of ₹1 each. The company has said in a regulatory filing that “Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we would like to inform you that the Company has fixed Thursday, 22nd September 2022 as the “Record Date" for the purpose of determining the members eligible to receive the final dividend of ₹2/- i.e. @200% per equity share having face value of ₹1 each for the financial year ended 31st March 2022. The said Final Dividend, if declared, by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, shall be paid within the stipulated time subject to deduction of tax at source as applicable."