Multibagger specialty chemical stock fixes record date for 200% dividend
With a market capitalization of Rs. 39,656.40 Crore, Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd. is a large-cap company that belongs to the chemical industry. Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited (GFL), a chemical company based in India, with more than 30 years of experience in the business of speciality chemicals, fluoropolymers, and fluorospecialties. Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited (GFL), with its headquarters in Noida, India, is a subsidiary of the INOXGFL Group, a commercial conglomerate with extensive operations in the fields of fluoropolymers, specialty chemicals, wind energy, and renewable energy. With three manufacturing sites in India, a fluorspar mine owned by the company in Morocco, and storage facilities in Europe and the USA, GFL is a well-known participant globally in the fluoropolymers and fluorospecialties sectors.
The Board of Directors of the firm has scheduled the record in order to ascertain the shareholders' eligibility for the equity dividend of ₹2 per share, or 200%, with a face value of ₹1 each. The company has said in a regulatory filing that “Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we would like to inform you that the Company has fixed Thursday, 22nd September 2022 as the “Record Date" for the purpose of determining the members eligible to receive the final dividend of ₹2/- i.e. @200% per equity share having face value of ₹1 each for the financial year ended 31st March 2022. The said Final Dividend, if declared, by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, shall be paid within the stipulated time subject to deduction of tax at source as applicable."
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd. shares ended trading today on the NSE at ₹3,615.00 a piece, up 5.69% from the previous close of ₹3,420.45. The stock has generated a multibagger return of 402.50% over the past five years and a multibagger return of 382% during the past three years. The stock's multibagger return for the last year was 112.98%, and its year-to-date (YTD) gain for 2022 is 45.88%. On the NSE, the stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹3,685.00 on (16-August-2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹1,630.90 on (09-September-2021) indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading 1.89% below the high and 121.65% above the low.
