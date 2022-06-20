Multibagger specialty chemical stock fixes record date for final dividend

Yasho Industries' shares have risen from ₹440.80 on June 21, 2021 to ₹1,299.40 as of June 20, 3:30 pm IST, representing a multibagger return of 194.78 per cent in a year. The stock has generated a 10.61 per cent year-to-date (YTD) return so far in 2022. The stock has returned 19.06 per cent over the last six months but has dropped 6.01 per cent in the last month. The stock has fallen 2.52 per cent in the last five trading days, and it closed at ₹1,299.40 on Monday, up 1.27 per cent from its previous close of ₹1283.15. The stock reached an intraday high of ₹1347 up by 4.98% and a low of ₹1250 down by -2.58% during today's trading session. Based on today's closing price, Yasho Industries is trading below the 5 days, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day moving averages.

