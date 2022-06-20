Multibagger specialty chemical stock fixes record date for final dividend

Yasho Industries Ltd is a small-cap company with a market capitalization of ₹1,481 crore. Yasho Industries Limited produces chemicals for a wide range of industries, including rubber and latex, food and flavors, perfumery, lubricants, and other specialty markets.
Yasho Industries said in a filing to BSE on 20th June 2022 that “The Board of Directors at its meeting held on April 30, 2022 had recommended a final dividend of ₹0.50 per equity share of ₹10 each (i.e. 5%) of the Company subject to approval by the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on Tuesday, July 12, 2022."
The company has also confirmed to BSE that “Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has fixed Tuesday, July 05, 2022 as the Record Date for determining entitlement of members to final dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2022 and the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Wednesday, July 06, 2022 to Tuesday, July 12, 2022 (both days inclusive)."
Yasho Industries' shares have risen from ₹440.80 on June 21, 2021 to ₹1,299.40 as of June 20, 3:30 pm IST, representing a multibagger return of 194.78 per cent in a year. The stock has generated a 10.61 per cent year-to-date (YTD) return so far in 2022. The stock has returned 19.06 per cent over the last six months but has dropped 6.01 per cent in the last month. The stock has fallen 2.52 per cent in the last five trading days, and it closed at ₹1,299.40 on Monday, up 1.27 per cent from its previous close of ₹1283.15. The stock reached an intraday high of ₹1347 up by 4.98% and a low of ₹1250 down by -2.58% during today's trading session. Based on today's closing price, Yasho Industries is trading below the 5 days, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day moving averages.