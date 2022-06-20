Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Multibagger specialty chemical stock fixes record date for final dividend

Multibagger specialty chemical stock fixes record date for final dividend

The shares of Yasho Industries have risen from 440.80 on June 21, 2021 to 1,299.40 as of June 20, 3:30 pm IST, representing a multibagger return of 194.78 per cent in a year.
1 min read . 04:10 PM ISTVipul Das

  • Yasho Industries Ltd is a small-cap company with a market capitalization of 1,481 crore. Yasho Industries Limited produces chemicals for a wide range of industries, including rubber and latex, food and flavors, perfumery, lubricants, and other specialty markets.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Yasho Industries said in a filing to BSE on 20th June 2022 that “The Board of Directors at its meeting held on April 30, 2022 had recommended a final dividend of 0.50 per equity share of 10 each (i.e. 5%) of the Company subject to approval by the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on Tuesday, July 12, 2022."

Yasho Industries said in a filing to BSE on 20th June 2022 that “The Board of Directors at its meeting held on April 30, 2022 had recommended a final dividend of 0.50 per equity share of 10 each (i.e. 5%) of the Company subject to approval by the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on Tuesday, July 12, 2022."

The company has also confirmed to BSE that “Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has fixed Tuesday, July 05, 2022 as the Record Date for determining entitlement of members to final dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2022 and the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Wednesday, July 06, 2022 to Tuesday, July 12, 2022 (both days inclusive)."

MINT PREMIUMSee All

The company has also confirmed to BSE that “Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has fixed Tuesday, July 05, 2022 as the Record Date for determining entitlement of members to final dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2022 and the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Wednesday, July 06, 2022 to Tuesday, July 12, 2022 (both days inclusive)."

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Yasho Industries' shares have risen from 440.80 on June 21, 2021 to 1,299.40 as of June 20, 3:30 pm IST, representing a multibagger return of 194.78 per cent in a year. The stock has generated a 10.61 per cent year-to-date (YTD) return so far in 2022. The stock has returned 19.06 per cent over the last six months but has dropped 6.01 per cent in the last month. The stock has fallen 2.52 per cent in the last five trading days, and it closed at 1,299.40 on Monday, up 1.27 per cent from its previous close of 1283.15. The stock reached an intraday high of 1347 up by 4.98% and a low of 1250 down by -2.58% during today's trading session. Based on today's closing price, Yasho Industries is trading below the 5 days, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day moving averages.