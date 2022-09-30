Multibagger specialty chemical stock rallies to hit record high, up 107% in a year2 min read . Updated: 30 Sep 2022, 01:28 PM IST
- The specialty chemical stock has given multibagger return of about 106% in a year's period
Shares of Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd (GFL) rallied to hit a record high of ₹4,025 apiece on the BSE in Friday's trading session as the stock rose about a per cent intraday. The counter has been in upward trend since the last few sessions and has gained over 8% in the last five trading sessions.