“The meeting of the board of directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 8 December 2021 to consider, evaluate and approve the proposal for raising of funds by way of issue of any instrument including equity shares, fully/ partly convertible/ nonconvertible instruments including debenture warrants in one or more tranche including by way of a public issue, qualified institution placements, preferential issue or a private placement," Neogen Chemicals said.