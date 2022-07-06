Multibagger steel stock announces stock split: Details here

“To consider and approve Issuance of such number of equity shares of M/s Rama Steel Tubes Limited up to maximum amount of ₹32 Crore against acquisition of 51% stake in M/s Ashoka Infrasteel and 50% shareholding of M/s Hagar Mega Mart Private Limited subject to such terms and conditions as may be determined by the Board of Directors of the Company and at such price as may be determined in accordance with the applicable provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 and subject to approval of shareholders of the Company through Postal Ballot and approval of applicable regulatory authorities as the case may be, in accordance with the SEBI (ICDR) Regulations and other applicable laws," the company said in BSE exchange filing.