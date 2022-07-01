Multibagger steel stock hits upper circuit that surges 306% in 1 year

Lloyds Steels Industries Share Price History

The stock has climbed from ₹1.70 on July 7, 2017, to the current market price of ₹11.80 during the past five years, representing a multibagger return of 594.12%. In the last 1 year, the stock has risen from ₹2.90 to the current level, which indicates a multibagger return of 306.90% in that period. The stock, however, has declined from ₹20.65 to the current level on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, representing a drop of 42.86 per cent so far in 2022. The stock has fallen 42.86 per cent over the past six months, and 2.48 per cent during the past month. The stock went up from ₹9.80 to the current level throughout the course of the last five trading days, up by 20.41 per cent. The stock has been rising for the previous 7 days, returning around 40 per cent during that time. Today during trading while trapped in the upper circuit, 31,62,299 shares were traded.