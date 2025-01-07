Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Multibagger stock: 14,600% return in 5 years! Announces interim dividend, bonus share issue; Do you own?

Multibagger stock: 14,600% return in 5 years! Announces interim dividend, bonus share issue; Do you own?

Anubhav Mukherjee

Multibagger stock: Vantage Knowledge Academy announced a interim dividend and bonus issue of shares on January 7. Company shares have closed high on Tuesday's market; Check how much returns it has given over the years.

Multibagger stock: Shares of this education provider have given 14,600% returns in the last five years.

Multibagger stock: Education provider Vantage Knowledge Academy Limited announced an interim dividend issue offering 0.10 per equity share, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday, January 7.

The company is offering 10 per cent of the face value of a share, and the face value is Re 1 per share.

The company set the record date for the interim dividend issue on January 17, 2025, and the dividend will be paid withing a period of 30 days. The total interim dividend payout will amount to 1.13 crore, as per the filing data.

Along with the interim dividend announcement, Vantage Knowledge Academy also announced a bonus share issue on January 7. The company aims to issue bonus shares in a ratio of 2:1.

In such a case, investors who have held one share will receive two additional shares for every one share owned. The company is using its 22.76 crore from free reserves to fund the bonus issue, as per the statement.

This move will increase the paid-up share capital to 34.15 crore, from 11.38 crore.

Vantage Knowledge Academy share price

Vantage Knowledge Academy Ltd shares closed 4.98 per cent higher at 197.10 after Tuesday's trading session, compared to 187.75 at the previous market close. The company released the interim dividend and bonus issue information during the market session on Tuesday.

Shares hit a 52-week high of 270.70 on December 17, 2024, while the 52-week low level was at 10.81 on January 10, 2024. As of January 7, 2025, the company's market capitalization stands at 2,243.49 crore.

The shares have gained nearly 14,600 per cent in the last five years.

About Vantage Knowledge Academy

Vantage Knowledge Academy Ltd is an education provider that caters to individuals looking for a career in finance and banking.

Their main target customers are people who are pursuing graduation with a major in Commerce and people who have graduated and are seeking a career in finance and banking, according to the official website.

Disclaimer:The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Anubhav Mukherjee

Anubhav Mukherjee writes news about the stock market and corporates. His news coverage ranges from breaking and covering company earnings to tracking multiple sector developments, market movements, and economic data for Mint’s digital audience.
