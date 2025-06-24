Yet, there are compelling positives as well. In Shilchar’s latest investor presentation, chairman and managing director Ajay Shah said, “We have achieved full capacity utilisation ahead of schedule, as demonstrated by our strong Q4 performance. Initially, we anticipated reaching this milestone by FY26; however, on a run-rate basis, we accomplished it in Q4 itself. Further, Q4 being a strong quarter on account of financial year end, we have been able to do well in our domestic business. Consequently, this has led to a slight shift in our business mix, favouring the domestic segment for FY25."