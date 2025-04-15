Multibagger Stock: 16,200% rally in five years! Small-cap stock below ₹100 jumps 3% after business update

Multibagger Stock: Mercury EV Tech share price rose by more than 3% during Tuesday's trading after the company announced a business update highlighting its role in India's clean energy transformation through the establishment of a 3.2 GW Battery manufacturing facility in Vadodara.

In a filing to the exchange, the company disclosed that Mercury EV Tech, via its fully owned subsidiary PowerMetz Energy Pvt Ltd, has revealed the launch of a 3.2 GW lithium-ion battery production facility at its site in Vadodara. With this declaration, Mercury EV Tech not only makes its debut in the battery sector, but does so with significant scale, high aspirations, and a determination to take the lead.

“We are not just building capacity; we are building a platform for long-term energy resilience. We have plans to initiate work on an additional 3.2 GW battery plant in South India, with the Vadodara facility’s performance and order pipeline providing the foundation for this expansion. Preliminary land evaluations have been conducted across four to five locations, and the final site will be selected in line with operational momentum and order book strength over the coming quarters,” said Darshal Shah from Mercury EV Tech.

Additionally, the company announced in its exchange filing that to align with global automation standards, Mercury EV-Tech has ordered a fully automated, high-capacity production line from one of the leading equipment suppliers in China.

A technical team from India is scheduled to visit the facility in China on April 15, 2025, prior to the shipment of the machinery. The equipment is expected to arrive at the Vadodara campus by the end of April, with pilot production anticipated to commence in mid-May 2025.

This strategic move goes beyond merely increasing capacity; it reflects a vision. Mercury EV-Tech is gearing up for a future characterized by cell innovation, domestic self-reliance, and vertical integration, which will shape the new industrial landscape.

Mercury EV Tech share price today Mercury EV Tech share price today opened at ₹59 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹61 per share and an intraday low of ₹58.15 apiece.

According to data from Trendlyne, Mercury EV Tech share price decreased by 32.5%, significantly lagging behind its sector by 31.94% over the past year. The company experienced a 39.54% increase in annual revenue, amounting to ₹22.53 crore. In comparison, the average revenue growth within its sector for the last fiscal year was 18.52%. The annual net profit saw a rise of 54.48%, reaching ₹1.99 crore, while the sector's average net profit growth for the previous fiscal year was 88.68%.