Chemical stock hits fresh record high, gives multibagger return in 2022 so far1 min read . Updated: 04 Aug 2022, 12:50 PM IST
- Deepak Fertilisers shares have given multibagger return of more than 107% in 2022 (YTD) so far
Shares of Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Limited extended gains as the stock continued to hit upper circuit level on the BSE from the past few sessions. Deepak Fertilisers shares hit fresh record high level of ₹838 apiece in Thursday's trading session as the stock has been in gaining momentum after its Q1 FY23 earnings announced last week, and has surged 23% in the last five trading sessions.