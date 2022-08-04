Chemical stock hits fresh record high, gives multibagger return in 2022 so far

"We assume a healthy moderation in spreads in the subsequent quarters and a peak net debt of Rs33bn as at Mar-23. However should current spreads sustain peak net debt could be lower as there could be Rs3-4bn upside risk to our FY23 EBIDTA estimates. At only 10x FY24ii P/E, we continue to find the stock undervalued. Commissioning of the ammonia and TAN projects will drive medium term growth," said brokerage house IIFL in a note on Deepak Fertilisers post Q1 results.

