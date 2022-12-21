Multibagger paper stock rallies to hit all-time high today, surges 115% in 20222 min read . Updated: 21 Dec 2022, 01:16 PM IST
- The paper stock has given multibagger return of more than 126% in a year's period
Shares of JK Paper Ltd surged to hit a record high of ₹452 apiece on the BSE in Wednesday's early trading session in an otherwise weak market. The stock has been an outperformer this year as it has given multibagger return of over 115% in 2022 (YTD).
