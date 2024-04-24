Multibagger Stock: 360 ONE Wam stock surges over 13% after net profit jumps 55.55% in Q4
360 ONE Wam stock saw a remarkable 101.50% gain over the past year, reaching ₹870 per share. Q4FY24 revenue jumped 45.8% YoY to ₹573 crore, while profit after tax improved by 55.55% to ₹241 crore. The company onboarded over 400 clients with ARR AUM exceeding ₹10 crore each.
360 ONE Wam, formerly known as IIFL Wealth Management, saw its share price surge by 13.60% during today's early morning trading session, reaching ₹870 per share. This increase followed the company's release of strong financial results for both the March quarter and the full fiscal year FY 24.
