Multibagger stock sets board meeting date to declare 5:1 bonus shares, 10:1 stock split

Multibagger stock A-1 announced on Saturday that the board has set an November 14 meeting date to consider and approve the issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 5:1, 10:1 stock split.

A-1 share price closed 5% higher at ₹1,655.30 apiece on Friday, November 7. The chemical stock has given multibagger returns of whopping 225% in just six months and 369% in one year.

On the other hand, the stock has more than quadrupled its investors' wealth by surging 2,615.39 per cent in five years.

A-1 bonus share and stock split details In addition to bonus shares and a stock split, the board will also consider a dividend when approving the expansion into EV and clean mobility.

Chemical trading and logistics company A-1 will announce its September quarter results (Q2 FY26) on Tuesday, November 11, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company informed that in the 14 November board meeting, subject to shareholders' and regulatory approval, the company will consider and approve the issue of bonus equity shares in the ratio of up to 5 fully paid-up equity shares for every 1 existing equity share held by the members of the Company, as on a Record Date to be fixed later. The company also plans to consider and approve the sub-division (stock split) of the existing 1equity share of the Company into up to 10 equity shares, and to fix the Record Date for the same, if financial approval,” the company said in a release.

Additionally, the company also informed that it will consider and recommend a dividend of up to 50% on the paid-up equity share capital of the Company for the current year, subject to approval by the shareholders.

On October 29, the company informed that it has increased its existing partnership interest/shareholding in A-1 Sureja Industries from 45 % to 51 % at an enterprise value of ₹100 crore. A-1 Sureja Industries is a manufacturer of battery-operated two-wheelers under the brand Hurry-E. This move makes A-1 Ltd one of India’s first listed chemical companies to directly hold equity in a certified EV manufacturing enterprise.

By 2028, A-1 Ltd aims to evolve into a multi-vertical green enterprise, integrating low-emission chemical operations with clean mobility solutions. The company’s transformation positions it as a future-ready mid-cap ESG leader with diversified revenue streams, scalable manufacturing capabilities, and rising institutional interest, the company said in the release.

