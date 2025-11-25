Multibagger stock that has surged 550% in one year hits record high after this order update

A-1 share price was locked-in at upper circuit of 5% on Tuesday after the company announced receipt of a significant order. The small-cap stock was at its record high level of ₹2,433.10 apiece on the BSE. A-1 share price hit upper circuit for the seventh consecutive trading session on November 25.

The chemicals trading company, A-1 Ltd said that it received a significant order from Sai Baba Polymer Technologies Product for the supply of 25,000 MT of Industrial Urea - Automobile Grade.

As per the rate structure, the base order value is ₹127.50 crore (before taxes). After including GST at 18%, the total order value stands at ₹150.45 crore.

“This order represents a meaningful addition to the company’s operating revenues. It demonstrates growing demand for the company’s Industrial Urea (Automobile grade) vertical and strengthens the order book visibility across multiple units. The order aligns with the company’s strategy of expanding participation in the automotive chemical value chain while maintaining a diversified customer base,” said A-1 Ltd.

The transaction is in the ordinary course of business, is not a related party transaction, and carries no promoter or promoter-group interest, it added.

A-1 Share Price Performance A-1 share price has jumped 131% in one month and has surged 268% in three months. The small-cap stock has delivered multibagger returns of 346% in the past six months and 505% returns on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

Over the past one year, A-1 stock price has rallied 557%, while it has spiked 702% in three years. The smallcap stock has jumped by a staggering 4,006% in the past five years.

At 12:10 PM, A-1 share price was still locked at 5% upper circuit of ₹2,433.10 apiece on the BSE.