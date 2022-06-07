Multibagger stock: Aarti Industries share hits 52-week low. Right time to buy?

Speaking on Aarti Industries share price, Manoj Dalmia, Founder & Director at Proficient Equities said, "Aarti Industries shares have been suffering a sell-off due to global market sentiments, hiking interest rates and supply-side issues. The company has to suffer a setback in API in business volume due to rise in Benzene prices on soaring crude oil prices. However, the chemical company has reported 45 per cent YoY rise in revenue growth whereas its PAT has jumped 42 per cent in that period." He said that the stock is currently trading below 200 DEMA and a turnaround is expected when a base formation takes place formation.