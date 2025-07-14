Multibagger stock Aayush Wellness hits upper circuit for 55 straight sessions

Shares of small-cap firm Aayush Wellness continued their meteoric rise on July 11, 2025, as the stock hit its upper circuit limit for the 55th consecutive trading session, closing 2 percent higher at ₹247.10, a new 52-week high. Over the past three years, this multibagger has soared an astounding 16,400 percent, turning heads across the investor community.

From a 52-week low of ₹16.81 in July 2024, the stock has surged 1,370 percent, while its market capitalisation now stands at ₹1,202.68 crore. The stock has been in a solid uptrend, gaining 1,253 percent over the past year, and extending monthly gains into July with a 22 percent rally. In the three months prior, it gained 51 percent each in May and June and 58 percent in April, after a brief 15 percent dip in March and 52 percent plunge in January.

Brain Health Product Launch Drives Investor Optimism Aayush Wellness’s latest rally has been boosted by its product innovation strategy. In an exchange filing, the company announced the launch of a new herbal nutraceutical product aimed at enhancing brain health and reducing mental fatigue. The newly launched Brain Fuel Capsules are designed to support memory, improve mental clarity, and boost cognitive function using well-established herbal ingredients.

The launch marks an expansion of the company’s nutraceutical portfolio, which already includes its popular Sleep Gummies and Beauty Gummies. According to the company, the introduction aligns with its ambition to capitalise on India’s ₹1.5 lakh crore ($18 billion) nutraceutical market, which is growing at a CAGR of over 15 percent.

The brain health category itself is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.78 percent, driven by rising awareness around mental health, work and academic pressures, and an aging population. Commenting on the launch, Naveena Kumar, Managing Director of Aayush Wellness, said:

“We believe that true wellness starts from within, and brain health is central to overall well-being. With Brain Fuel Capsules, we are offering a time-tested solution to one of the most pressing challenges of our generation — cognitive fatigue driven by modern lifestyles.”

Kumar added that the new herbal formulation offers long-term mental support without the side effects commonly associated with synthetic options, positioning Aayush Wellness firmly within the growing segment of natural wellness solutions.