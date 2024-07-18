Multibagger stock ABB India slumps 14% in one month. What’s next for this stock?

  • Multibagger stock: ABB India share price slumped 14% in the last month, entering a corrective phase. Brokerage UBS downgraded the stock to 'Neutral', raising target price to 9,100. Stock needs to maintain order intake run rate for growth.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
First Published18 Jul 2024, 03:21 PM IST
Multibagger stock: On Thursday's session, ABB India share price slumped over 6%, the stock opened at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8,185.05 apiece on the BSE.
Multibagger stock: On Thursday’s session, ABB India share price slumped over 6%, the stock opened at ₹8,185.05 apiece on the BSE. (Pixabay)

Multibagger stock: ABB India share price in the last one month has slumped 14%. According to technical analysts, the ABB India share price has entered a short-term corrective phase in the last few days. The immediate support is placed around 7,500–7,459, which will be a crucial level to watch for any pullback move. On Thursday's session, ABB India share price slumped over 6%, the stock opened at 8,185.05 apiece on the BSE. Over the span of four years, the stock has gained about 758%. However, brokerage UBS Securities India Private Ltd said in its analysis that valuation upside seemed limited following a robust run.

Also Read | Multibagger stock: Hi-Tech Pipes share price jumps 7% after Q1 results today

Raising the target price to 9,100, brokerage UBS Securities India downgradedthe stock rating from 'Buy' to 'Neutral'. According to the brokerage's research, they lower the company to Neutral and roll forward results with a reduced price objective, all while maintaining their consensus-leading expectations on better margins.

ABB India needs to maintain a quarterly order intake run rate of between 40 billion to 48 billion based on its updated order forecasts for 2024 and 2025, which suggests a higher percentage of mobility and higher inflows from process automation.

"We expect the continuation of strong structural and cyclical drivers in the conventional and emerging segments (new mobility, data centre, renewables, production linked incentive (PLI) led segments ), which should keep both investor interest and the valuation premium alive. However, at 75x 2026E-EPS (1SD above the historical average) we think the stock appears to be pricing in 30% plus earnings growth compounding. As further valuation re-rating seems unlikely, we downgrade the stock to Neutral and with price target of 9,100 (vs 8,830 earlier).

 

Also Read | Multibagger Elecon Engineering stock plummets 17% on weak Q1 FY25 earnings

What will lead the brokerage to upgrade to Buy again and how do does it see peers?

According to the brokerage's review, they would turn bullish again for two reasons: 1) ABB's quarterly order run-rate above 38 billion, mostly from mobility (such as metro and semi-high-speed rail) or greater base order growth, which resulted in superior profits growth; 2) Strong margins in the electrification emerging portfolio drove ABB's margins beyond expectations.

“We view ABB as the best exposure to emerging infrastructure and niche products across conventional and new segments. CG Power has the highest exports scale-up and inorganic opportunities as it expands its TAM. The SIEM energy business (capacity expansion and exports) and the SI segment have upside potential, while the industrial business is likely to remain stable,” the brokerage said in its report.

 

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

Also Read | Stocks to Buy: Multibagger Solar Ind, Azad Eng, Astra- 3 ICICI Sec Defence picks
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
7%

1 of 7Read Full Story
₹588.25 Cr

2 of 7Read Full Story
₹20,000 Cr

3 of 7Read Full Story
7.93 Cr

4 of 7Read Full Story
₹8,943 Cr

5 of 7Read Full Story
10%

6 of 7Read Full Story
20 Yrs

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:18 Jul 2024, 03:21 PM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsMultibagger stock ABB India slumps 14% in one month. What’s next for this stock?

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

313.65
03:24 PM | 18 JUL 2024
-12.7 (-3.89%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

333.10
03:24 PM | 18 JUL 2024
10.7 (3.32%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

142.55
03:24 PM | 18 JUL 2024
-12.9 (-8.3%)

Tata Steel

166.50
03:24 PM | 18 JUL 2024
-0.55 (-0.33%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

India Cements

344.05
03:17 PM | 18 JUL 2024
21 (6.5%)

IDBI Bank

91.88
03:17 PM | 18 JUL 2024
3.96 (4.5%)

Manappuram Finance

228.70
03:17 PM | 18 JUL 2024
8.1 (3.67%)

LTI Mindtree

5,763.65
03:17 PM | 18 JUL 2024
202 (3.63%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    75,099.00-147.00
    Chennai
    74,659.00-440.00
    Delhi
    74,512.00-294.00
    Kolkata
    75,539.0073.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue