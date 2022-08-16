Multibagger Adani Group stock hits fresh all-time high as shares extend rally

Multibagger Adani Group stock hits fresh all-time high as shares extend rally1 min read . 01:17 PM IST
- Adani Enterprises shares have given multibagger return of more than 106% in a year's period
Shares of Adani Enterprises Ltd surged to hit a fresh record high of ₹2,985 apiece on the BSE in Tuesday's early trading session. Extending its rally in the past few sessions, the Adani Group stock has jumped more than 21% in a month's period.
The company's net profit increased by 73% to ₹469 crore in the first quarter of the current financial year whereas its consolidated revenue surged to ₹41,066 crore, on the back of strong performance by integrated resources management (IRM) and airport business.
"Adani Enterprises' high growth lays the foundation for us to accelerate the continued development of new businesses like data centres, airport ecosystems, road and water infrastructure, defence and aerospace, and digital technology services. Through our partnership with TotalEnergies in ANIL, we have also begun our journey to become the world's largest player in green hydrogen," Gautam Adani, Chairman of Adani Group, said in a statement. As part of a deal TotalEnergies has agreed to invest in Adani Group to buy 25% stake in Adani New Industries Limited (ANIL).
The stock has been driven by strong Q1 results as well buzz of Adani Enterprises entering entering the Nifty 50 index by replacing Shree Cement in the regular, semi-annual change, as per brokerage and research firm ICICI Securities. The upcoming semi-annual changes to the NIFTY50 index will be announced in August 2022 and the changes shall come into effect from September 30, 2022.
“Smallest stock in the Nifty 50 based on free float (FF) market cap is Shree Cement, making it the top contender for exclusion. ‘Look-through earnings’ of the NIFTY50 index will drop as Shree Cement’s free float earnings for FY22 stands at Rs8bn or 4x that of Adani Enterprises’ FF earnings for FY22. However, only Adani Group stock Adani Enterprises qualifies as its 6- month FF Mcap is >1.5x along with stock included in F&O list," the brokerage said.
Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), the flagship entity of Adani Group, is an incubator focusing on establishing diverse new businesses. Adani Enterprises shares have given multibagger return of more than 106% in a year's period whereas the stock is up about 72% in 2022 (YTD) so far.
