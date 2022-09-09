Multibagger Adani Group stock continues to rally, hits fresh all-time high2 min read . Updated: 09 Sep 2022, 10:36 AM IST
- The multibagger Adani Group stock surged to hit an all-time high level of ₹3,506 apiece
Shares of Adani Enterprises Ltd continued its rally, and surged over a per cent on the BSE in Friday's early deals to hit a fresh all-time high level of ₹3,506 apiece. The stock has been on the upward trend as it is going to be included in the benchmark Nifty 50 index this month.