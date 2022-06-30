Multibagger Adani stock gives 183% CAGR over 4 years. 1 lakh turns 64 lakh

In last one month, Adani Green share price has remained sideways adding more than half per cent whereas in YTD time, this multibagger stock has surged from around ₹1345 to ₹1899 apiece levels, logging around 40 per cent jump in 2022. In last six months, this stock has risen from ₹1330 to ₹1899, recording near 43 per cent rise in this time horizon. In last one year, this Adani stock has surged from ₹1125 to ₹1899 levels, clocking 70 per cent rise in this time. In last two years, Adani Green share price has ascended from around ₹1165 to ₹1899 levels, giving CAGR (compound average growth rate) of near 27.65 per cent over this period.