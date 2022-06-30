Multibagger Adani stock gives 183% CAGR over 4 years. 1 lakh turns 64 lakh

Multibagger Adani stock gives 183% CAGR over 4 years. ₹1 lakh turns ₹64 lakh2 min read . 07:13 AM IST
- Multibagger stock: If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this Adani group stock one year ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.70 lakh today
Multibagger stock: Adani Green Energy shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in last one year. This has become possible despite global economy reeling under the heat of Covid-19 pandemic. After closing at ₹882 levels on 30th July 2021, this multibagger Adani group stock closed at ₹1899 per share levels on 29th June 2022, giving more than 100 per cent return to its shareholders.
However, this is not the first time when this Adani group stock has delivered stellar return to its shareholders. This stock has a history of giving whopping return to its investors. In last four years, Adani Green share price has appreciated from ₹29.45 apiece levels to ₹1899 mark, delivering 6,350 per cent return to its investors.
Adani Green share price history
In last one month, Adani Green share price has remained sideways adding more than half per cent whereas in YTD time, this multibagger stock has surged from around ₹1345 to ₹1899 apiece levels, logging around 40 per cent jump in 2022. In last six months, this stock has risen from ₹1330 to ₹1899, recording near 43 per cent rise in this time horizon. In last one year, this Adani stock has surged from ₹1125 to ₹1899 levels, clocking 70 per cent rise in this time. In last two years, Adani Green share price has ascended from around ₹1165 to ₹1899 levels, giving CAGR (compound average growth rate) of near 27.65 per cent over this period.
Likewise, in last three years, Adani Green share price has ascended from around ₹400 to ₹1899 levels, logging around 375 per cent rise by giving near 68 per cent CAGR over this time. Similarly, in last four years, this multibagger stock has shot up from ₹29.45 apiece levels to ₹1899 levels, recording around 6350 per cent rise by giving around 183 per cent CAGR over this four year time.
Impact on investment
If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock one year ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.70 lakh today whereas this ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.65 lakh today. Likewise, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock three years ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹4.75 lakh today. similarly, in last four years, one's ₹1 lakh would have turned to more than ₹64 lakh today.