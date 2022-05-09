Adani Green market cap is now more than State Bank of India (SBI)

In last one month, Adani Green shares have surged from around ₹2665 to ₹2856, logging around 7 per cent rise in this period. In year-to-date time, this multibagger stock has shot up from around ₹1350 to ₹2856 levels, clocking near 110 per cent rise this year. In last 6 months, this Adani group stock has surged from ₹1230 to ₹2856 apiece levels, appreciating to the tune of near 135 per cent in this period. However, in last one year, this multibagger stock has risen from ₹1100 to ₹2856, logging around 160 per cent rise in this period.