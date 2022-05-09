Adani Green market cap is now more than State Bank of India (SBI)

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
After entering into exclusive club of India’s highest-valued companies in the listed universe around a month ago, Adani Green Energy has moved further upside to 7th spot leaving State Bank of India (SBI) behind. Adani Green Energy's current market capitalization is around ₹4,49,255 crore whereas SBI's market capital stands at around ₹4,32,263 crore. In recent times, Adani Green Energy's market valuation has risen many-folds as Adani Green stock has become hot favourite for investors in green energy segment. Adani Green shares are one of the multibagger stocks in 2022 as it has delivered around 110 per cent return to its shareholders in year-to-date time.
Adani Green share price rally in last six months has helped Adani group company to surpass market valuations of ITC, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Limited, Bajaj Finance and SBI. This is the first non-Nifty 50 company that has entered the big boy's club.
In last one month, Adani Green shares have surged from around ₹2665 to ₹2856, logging around 7 per cent rise in this period. In year-to-date time, this multibagger stock has shot up from around ₹1350 to ₹2856 levels, clocking near 110 per cent rise this year. In last 6 months, this Adani group stock has surged from ₹1230 to ₹2856 apiece levels, appreciating to the tune of near 135 per cent in this period. However, in last one year, this multibagger stock has risen from ₹1100 to ₹2856, logging around 160 per cent rise in this period.
Six listed companies that are ranked above Adani Green Energy are Reliance Industries Limited, TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HUL and ICICI Bank. Reliance Industries is the most valued company with current market capital of around ₹17,72,971 crore followed by TCS with a market valuation of ₹12,56,478 crore.