Multibagger Adani stock turns 1 lakh to 67 lakh in 3 years

Multibagger Adani stock turns ₹1 lakh to ₹67 lakh in 3 years2 min read . 11:15 AM IST
- Multibagger stock: If an investor had invested ₹1 alkh in this multibagger stock 6 months ago, its ₹1 lakh would have become ₹2.50 lakh today
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Adani Green shares are one of the multibagger stocks in 2022. Out of 190 multibagger stocks in FY22, Adani Green Energy share price has delivered staggering return to its shareholders in last one year. Like any other Adani group stocks, this Adani shares' PE ratio is also very high at around 1076 and its market capital is ₹4.48 lakh crore.
Adani Green shares are one of the multibagger stocks in 2022. Out of 190 multibagger stocks in FY22, Adani Green Energy share price has delivered staggering return to its shareholders in last one year. Like any other Adani group stocks, this Adani shares' PE ratio is also very high at around 1076 and its market capital is ₹4.48 lakh crore.
Hence, Adani Green share price rally has a major role in pushing its chairman Gautam Adani's net worth in recent times. Today, Gautam Adani is placed at 5th spot in the Bloomberg Billionaire Index, followed by Warren Buffett, Larry Page and Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani. In last 3 years, Adani Green share price on NSE has appreciated from ₹43 to ₹2910, logging around 6600 per cent rise in this period.
Hence, Adani Green share price rally has a major role in pushing its chairman Gautam Adani's net worth in recent times. Today, Gautam Adani is placed at 5th spot in the Bloomberg Billionaire Index, followed by Warren Buffett, Larry Page and Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani. In last 3 years, Adani Green share price on NSE has appreciated from ₹43 to ₹2910, logging around 6600 per cent rise in this period.
Adani Green share price today opened with an upside gap of ₹66 per share and went on to hit its intraday high of ₹2910 apiece levels within few minutes of opening bell.
Adani Green share price history
In last one month, this multibagger Adani stock has risen from around ₹1930 to ₹2910 levels, ascending to the tune of 50 per cent. In YTD time, this multibagger Adani stock has risen from near ₹1345 to ₹2910, appreciating around 115 per cent in 2022. In last 6 months, this multibagger stock has risen from ₹1147 to ₹2910, clocking around 150 per cent rise in this time. In last one year, Adani Green Energy share price has ascended from ₹1055 to ₹2910, delivering around 170 per cent return to its shareholders.
Likewise, Adani Green share price has surged from ₹43 (close price on NSE on 26th April 2019) to ₹2910 today, logging around 66 times rise in these 3 years.
Impact on shareholders
Taking cue from Adani Green share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock one month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.50 lakh today. If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock, then in YTD time, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹2.15 lakh today. If an investor had invested ₹1 alkh in this multibagger stock 6 months ago, its ₹1 lakh would have become ₹2.50 lakh today. Likewise, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock one year ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹2.70 lakh today.
Similarly, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock 3 years ago, buying one Adani Green share at ₹43, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹67 lakh today. Provided the investor had remained invested in this multibagger stock throughout this period.