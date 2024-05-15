Multibagger stock: Adani Power share price touches lifetime high. Experts see 25% more upside
Multibagger stock: Adani Power share price has ascended 170% in one year
Adani Power share price has not just delivered a significant 170 percent return in one year, but it has also demonstrated the potential for more upside. This success story is a testament to the company's resilience and the promising future it holds. Adani Power share price today opened on a positive note, reaching an intraday high of ₹647.80 apiece on NSE. This new lifetime peak is a clear indication of the stock's upward trajectory.
