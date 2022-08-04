Multibagger Adani Group stock surges to record high as Q1 net profit manifolds1 min read . Updated: 04 Aug 2022, 11:03 AM IST
- Adani Power shares have outperformed by giving multibagger return of over 242% in 2022 so far
Listen to this article
Shares of Adani Power rallied to record high level of ₹354 apiece on the BSE in Thursday's early deals after reporting a strong set of first quarter earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Adani Power posted a manifold jump in consolidated net profit to ₹4,779.8 crore in the quarter ended June 2022, on account of growth in income, as compared to ₹278 crore in the year ago quarter.