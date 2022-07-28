Multibagger Adani stock hits life-time high on 3 out of 4 sessions this week

Adani Total Gas shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in recent years. This Adani group stock has surged from ₹930 to ₹2990 apiece levels in last one year, delivering around 220 per cent return to its shareholders in this period. However, in last one and half years, this multibagger stock has surged from around ₹360 to ₹2990 levels,, logging around 720 per cent rise in these one and half years.

