Multibagger stock Adani Wilmar hits lower circuit on 3rd straight session

Speaking on the immediate reason for Adani Wilmar share price tumble, Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "Adani Wilmar shares have been put under ASM. So, speculative buying in the multibagger stock has stock and the stock . However, I have been maintaining that the stock has been trading at much higher price than its actual valuations and a single negative trigger would be enough for sharp downside in this Adani scrip. Probably, this could be the negative trigger as the stock has been rallying only through the retail investors' participation. Not a single HNI or mutual fund has invested in this stock since it got listed on the Indian bourses."

