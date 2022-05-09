Multibagger stock Adani Wilmar hits lower circuit. Share dips 20% in a week

Adani Wilmar shares are one of the multibagger stocks in 2022. However, the stock has been under sell-off heat these days. After hitting 5 per cent lower circuit on last three successive sessions, the Adani group share has no buyer on fourth straight session today. Adani Wilmar share price today opened at 613.90 apiece levels, 5 per cent below its Friday close price on NSE and hit seller circuit. After hitting lower circuit for 4th straight session, Adani Wilmar shares had tumbled from around ₹757 to ₹613.90, logging around 20 per cent dip in last one week. However, the stock has been sliding for last 7 sessions losing around 27 per cent in this sell-off.

