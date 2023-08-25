Multibagger stock ADF Foods sets record date for stock split in 1:5 ratio. Details here2 min read 25 Aug 2023, 01:50 PM IST
Multibagger stock has delivered over 700% return in post-Covid rally
Stock split 2023: ADF Foods shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has delivered in post-Covid rally. After bottoming out at ₹140 levels after Covid-19 sell off, this small-cap stock has risen from near ₹140 to ₹1,090 apiece levels on NSE, logging more than 700 per cent rally in near three years. However, long term investors have one more stock market news related to this multibagger stock. The board of directors of this company has fixed 11th September 2023 as record date for stock split. The company board has already declared stock split in 1:5 ratio.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started